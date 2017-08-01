2020 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group

In his role as chief executive officer of ENOC Group, Saif Humaid Al Falasi spearheads the implementation of the group’s business growth strategy and operational excellence locally and internationally, in alignment with the vision and plans of the Government of Dubai.

A 40-year veteran in the oil and gas industry, Al Falasi’s successful track record has enabled him to achieve significant developments in both upstream and downstream sectors. He has been instrumental in the evolution of ENOC to become a reputable and leading integrated energy player. Al Falasi’s leadership skills and in-depth industry knowledge covers a wide range of specialties, including intellectual assets development, project management and petroleum asset evaluation operations.

Al Falasi plays a key role in driving ENOC’s sustainable operations by nurturing an organisational culture that adopts clean energy in power generation and efficient utilisation of assets across the group’s operational units.

Al Falasi received an honorary degree of doctor of engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Dubai as a recognition to his four decades of significant contribution to the energy industry in the region.

In 2014, he was awarded Fellowship of the UK Energy Institute, recognising his leadership of the ENOC Energy and Resource Management Programme.

Al Falasi is the chairman of Gulf Energy Maritime (GEM), and a board member of the Supreme Council of Energy and the Green Energy Council, a member of the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) committee, a member of Fuel Price Committee in Abu Dhabi, and a member of Dubai Future Council of Energy.

Before joining ENOC, Al Falasi worked in ZADCO as deputy general manager and served as a member of the National Marine Service (NMS) board of directors.

Prior to that, Al Falasi worked at ADNOC Group of companies, where he successfully executed multiple full field development plans for the largest oil fields in Abu Dhabi.

In 2019, Al Falasi was selected by the editors of Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East, and Utilities Middle East as the inaugural recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the rebranded Middle East Energy Awards.