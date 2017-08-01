SABIC unveils pharmaceutical grades of polyethylene glycol for healthcare applications

SABIC has developed and launched two specialty grades for use in healthcare and hygiene applications as part of its commitment to meet customers’ needs through innovative solutions.

The company’s innovative polyethylene glycol SAPEG 400/600 PH are intermediate products to produce liquid pharma preparations like syrup, and personal care products like cosmetics, creams, toothpaste and soap. The pharmaceutical grades have obtained all necessary approvals and certificates required by regulatory bodies in the EU and the US.

“These new products show a true innovation toward diversifying our downstream industries as part of SABIC strategy. This achievement is the result of collaborative work from all stakeholders, particularly T&I, manufacturing and global regulators,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, EVP, petrochemicals.

The new product launch in local and global markets is another major enhancement of SABIC’s healthcare and hygiene portfolio. It is also part of the company’s commitment to provide proper technical support to all customers across various markets. Moreover, the products are expected to create new business opportunities in the pharmaceutical segment.