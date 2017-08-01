Sadara starts on-the-job training for fresh Saudi graduates

Sadara said that this specialised training aims to enhance the skills of young Saudi graduates in vital areas, including the chemical industries, operating skills in advanced industrial environments, and optimal handling of industrial tools and processes that ensure the highest levels of productivity related to the quality and efficiency of production.Sadara added that the number of Saudi trainees totalled 40 from various industrial, technical and engineering specialisations in the diploma programmes, and that the company has adopted a training plan that qualifies these young Saudis to fulfil the requirements of the industrial labour market, including the need for high quality and considering the intense competitiveness of the market.
Sadara also affirmed its continued support for training programmes for newly graduated Saudis, and its keenness to provide opportunities for the largest possible number of Saudi males and females by enrolling them in the OJT and other related programmes, in coordination with all academic institutions in Jubail.
