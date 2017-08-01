Sadara starts on-the-job training for fresh Saudi graduates

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
As part of its efforts to advance the qualification of young Saudi fresh graduates, Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara) has welcomed a number of Saudis, who recently graduated from Jubail Industrial College and Jubail Technical Institute as trainees in various technical and engineering disciplines. The Saudi trainees will go through an on-the-job training (OJT) programme that will continue for periods ranging from six months to a full training year. The training began in December 2020 and will continue into 2021.

Sadara said that this specialised training aims to enhance the skills of young Saudi graduates in vital areas, including the chemical industries, operating skills in advanced industrial environments, and optimal handling of industrial tools and processes that ensure the highest levels of productivity related to the quality and efficiency of production.

Sadara added that the number of Saudi trainees totalled 40 from various industrial, technical and engineering specialisations in the diploma programmes, and that the company has adopted a training plan that qualifies these young Saudis to fulfil the requirements of the industrial labour market, including the need for high quality and considering the intense competitiveness of the market.

Sadara also affirmed its continued support for training programmes for newly graduated Saudis, and its keenness to provide opportunities for the largest possible number of Saudi males and females by enrolling them in the OJT and other related programmes, in coordination with all academic institutions in Jubail.

