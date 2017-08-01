TechnipFMC starts work on new hydrocracking complex in Egypt for ANOPC

TechnipFMC has successfully completed the remaining conditions required to enable work to commence on the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC) for the construction of a new hydrocracking complex for the Assiut refinery in Egypt.

This major EPC contract covers new process units such as a vacuum distillation unit, a diesel hydrocracking unit, a delayed coker unit, a distillate hydrotreating unit as well as a hydrogen production facility unit, using TechnipFMC’s steam reforming proprietary technology. The project also includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

The project supports the Egyptian government’s energy transition strategy and will reinforce the economic growth of rural areas while minimising environmental emissions as well as reducing the government export bill. The complex will transform lower-value petroleum products from Assiut Oil Refining Company’s (ASORC) nearby refinery into approximately 2.8 million tonnes per year of cleaner products, such as Euro V diesel.

The contract award will be included in the company’s fourth quarter 2020 inbound orders.

For TechnipFMC, a 'major' contract is over $1.0bn.