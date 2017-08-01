2020 RPME Power 50: Musab Al Mahruqi, group CEO, OQ

Published: 8 December 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Musab Al Mahruqi was appointed as group CEO of OQ in December 2018 to lead the integration of what is to become the Sultanate’s flagship energy company. Al Mahruqi’s career in the oil and gas industry spans almost 20 years, including six years as the CEO of Orpic and seven years in various positions at Oman Oil Company, including deputy chief financial officer and project finance manager. He has also held operational, technical, commercial, and financial roles in upstream and downstream industries.

At the end of 2019, OQ was created by integrating nine legacy energy companies in Oman, under the leadership of Oman Oil Company and Orpic. It was an obvious strategic move for the companies involved.

The nine different, state-owned Omani companies – Oman Oil Company, Orpic, Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production, Oman Gas Company, Duqm Refinery, Salalah Methanol Company, Oman Trading International, OXEA, and Salalah Liquefied Petroleum Gas – had the potential to do so much more as a single entity, and to achieve economies of scale along with savings by combining all their resources, and beginning to share systems, such as procurement and ERP. It was a simple choice to make, although not necessarily simple to achieve.

As a global, integrated energy player, OQ representing Oman, puts the company on a different footing. OQ has more than 6,500 employees and operations in 16 countries. OQ Chemicals is based in Germany while OQ Trading is based in Dubai. That was true before when these companies were independent units.

Al Mahruqi earned a BSc in chemical engineering from Nottingham University, UK, and an MBA from Edinburgh University, UK.

