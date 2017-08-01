2020 RPME Power 50: Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO, petroleum and petrochemicals, Mubadala

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 8 December 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Musabbeh Al Kaabi is the chief executive officer of the petroleum and petrochemicals platform in Mubadala Investment Company, responsible for a portfolio of international assets spanning the global oil and gas value chain. Prior to his current role, Musabbeh was the CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, Mubadala’s wholly owned exploration and production company, from 2014 to 2017. During his tenure, he successfully led the company through a challenging period of declining commodity prices, locking in significant cost efficiencies and operational improvements whilst high grading the portfolio to focus on value-adding assets and maintaining an exemplary health and safety record.

Al Kaabi is an active contributor to investment and energy sector internationally, regularly participating in leading industry forums and publications.

Al Kaabi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geophysical engineering from Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Science degree in petroleum geoscience from Imperial College, London.

In board positions, Al Kaabi is the chairman of Mubadala Petroleum, Cepsa, and NOVA Chemicals. He is also a board member of Dolphin Energy, Borealis, Cosmo Energy and Emirates Global Aluminium.

The petroleum and petrochemicals platform of Mubadala Investment Company includes upstream (exploration and production), midstream (hydrocarbon transportation and storage), and downstream (refining and petrochemicals businesses), working with world-class partners across the hydrocarbon value chain to maximise returns and contribute to the ongoing diversification objectives of the UAE.

The petroleum and petrochemicals platform is a core pillar of Mubadala Investment Company’s business, building on Abu Dhabi’s rich heritage in the oil and gas sector. Through the company’s partnerships with like-minded organisations, Mubadala Investment Company uses its sectoral expertise and experience to support the continued growth and success of its portfolio companies.

