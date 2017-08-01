Tristar Group wins $8mn deal from Linde Global Helium

Tristar Group announced that it has won a five-year contract, valued at $8mn, with Linde Global Helium. Playing a key role in Linde Global Helium’s supply chain, Tristar will provide transport for Linde’s helium cargo across the GCC.

Tristar will utilise its specially designed fleet, which has advanced built-in safety features, to ensure the safe transport and delivery of Linde’s cryogenic containers. Furthermore, the cargo will be transported by Tristar’s professional drivers, who are all accredited and qualified in the handling of hazardous products including cryogenic gases at extremely low temperatures.

Eugene Mayne, group CEO of Tristar, said: “We are delighted to have signed this contract with our long-standing customer, Linde Global Helium. Whilst this is most certainly a major win for us, we are even more honoured to continue working with Linde as they share in Tristar’s values and hold the same standards when it comes to health and safety."

"At Tristar, we operate with the highest level of safety practices, and this has always been recognised and celebrated by our customers. In 2018, we received the Linde Global Helium award for our outstanding safety performance by achieving eight million accident-free kilometres for the transport of helium containers in the GCC, which serves as testament to the ongoing recognition we receive from the team at Linde. We look forward to continuing this partnership and further delivering on our proven excellence in operations, health and safety.”

Kurt Richter, head of helium supply chain management at Linde, said: "Helium is a globally traded gas. We pride ourselves on having a robust supply chain, with a diverse portfolio of sources, the largest fleet of cryogenic bulk helium containers in the world, and a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai for the staging and maintenance of our global fleet. With Tristar, we have a reliable partner who supports us in ensuring the supply of our global helium customers safely and on time, wherever they are."

Tristar has been providing transportation services to Linde Global since 2006 across the GCC. Earlier this year, Tristar Group’s joint venture in Saudi Arabia, United Stars, signed a five-year contract with Linde-Sigas, to transport industrial and medical gases to Linde-Sigas clients across the kingdom from five centrally located depots in Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Jubail, and Yanbu.

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with the mission of making the world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services, which are making their customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals and refining, food and beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity and specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.