2020 RPME Power 50: Mutlaq Al Morished, CEO, Tasnee

Prior to his present post, Mutlaq Al Morished was executive vice president of corporate finance at SABIC, vice president of Metals SBU, executive vice president of Shared Services, and president of SADAF and HADEED, consecutively. Al Morished was also chairman of the board of Yansab, SABIC Capital, Saudi Kayan, SABIC Captive Insurance and Alinma Investment Co. In addition, he is board member of Aluminium Bahrain and Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association. Al-Morished holds an MBA degree from Stanford University, an MSc degree in nuclear engineering from Princeton University, and a BSc degree in nuclear physics and mathematics from University of Denver. Tasnee is one of the largest Saudi Arabian diversified industrial companies with investments in a number of sectors.

