2020 RPME Power 50: Saleh Bahamdan, CEO, Sipchem

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 9 December 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Saleh Bahamdan, chief executive officer of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) received his MSEE degree in 1983 from California University, USA. Between 1983 and 2004, he assumed various managerial roles at Kemya, an affiliate of SABIC. In 2004, he moved to Al Waha Petrochemicals, which is an affiliate of Sahara Petrochemicals Company as vice president, technical and development before he became president in 2011, spearheading international projects and expansions. Further to the successful merger between Sahara Petrochemicals Company and Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) in 2019, Bahamdan was appointed as the CEO of the newly formed company. He is a member in different supreme local and international industry committees.

