Blue Box acquires Filtration Services Group

Blue Box, the pioneer in building optimisation and carbon reduction through its ‘Innovating Air’ platform, has announced that it has concluded the acquisition of Filtration Services Group (FSG).

FSG is one of the leading filtration process firms delivering high quality filtration services ranging from air filter products, site testing, to comprehensive onsite maintenance programmes.

The company has decades of experience working in several industries, including automotive, petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, home framework, auto aftermarket, chemical, military, hospital, contractors, and gas turbine.

Blue Box's cutting-edge BioEnzyme technologies have made the company a staple for clean, sustainable air for companies and people worldwide. With its acquisition of FSG, Blue Box will be combining its expertise in building optimisation to include high-quality air filtration so to deliver new innovations and solutions to reduce a buildings carbon footprint and filter waste stream.

We are very excited by this opportunity to welcome the FSG team into the Blue Box family. This further solidifies our promise to innovate air and to improve the efficiency and profitability of industrial air processing, and the positive impact this has on our planet, the environment and its people

," said Jim Metropoulos, Blue Box founder and CEO.