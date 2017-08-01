Chinaplas 2020 postponed amid coronavirus fears

Chinaplas 2020 postponed amid coronavirus fears
Published: 10 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Chinaplas 2020, scheduled for 21-24 April in Shanghai, has been postponed because of the coronovirus epidemic.

The huge trade show is being postponed out of concern for the health and safety of participants and following instructions from the Shanghai city government to suspend all large-scale gatherings, said Hong Kong-based Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd in a statement.

Adsale said a new date for the fair would be announced in the coming months.

"Be assured that we will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation and keep you well informed of any further news about Chinaplas 2020," Adsale said.

The show is the largest plastics industry exhibition this year and is one of the largest globally.

Last year's Chinaplas attracted an estimated 163,000 attendees and more than 3,600 exhibiting companies.

The announcement follows announcements in late January that other trade shows, including Asiamold 2020 in Guangzhou and the Personal Care and Homecare Ingredients show in Shanghai, both scheduled for 26-28 February, would be postponed.

