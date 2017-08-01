INEOS becomes principal partner to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team

Global manufacturer INEOS has teamed up with the world’s best Formula One team Mercedes-AMG Petronas through a new principal partnership.

This five-year partnership is part of INEOS’ wider investment in sport, which is driven by a passion for sport and a desire to instil in people the belief that there are no limits.

The extended partnership with Mercedes complements the wider INEOS sporting family, which includes the INEOS 1:59 Challenge with Eliud Kipchoge breaking the two-hour marathon barrier, INEOS TEAM UK, Britain’s challenger for the 36th America’s Cup, and Team INEOS, the world’s most successful cycling team.

Ligue 1 football club OGC Nice and Swiss Challenge League side FC Lausanne-Sport are also part of the portfolio, alongside charitable participation initiatives, The Daily Mile, INEOS GO Run For Fun, and the 1851 Trust.

“It is a proud moment for INEOS to become principal partner to the world’s best Formula One team – and by extension to one of the world’s most prestigious brands, Mercedes-Benz”, said Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS.

“The Mercedes team is a leader in global sport and have consistently shown that they are at the forefront of technological innovation and human performance. Their grit and determination to redefine what is possible makes them a natural fit for INEOS.”

“By strengthening our partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas, it will allow us to identify and unlock even greater performance gains across the wider INEOS sports family.”

Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas, commented: “It is a very proud moment for us to welcome INEOS to Mercedes in their new capacity as principal partner. The company’s ambition, dynamism and entrepreneurial flair are a perfect fit for the spirit of Mercedes-AMG Petronas.”

Both companies share a restless desire to improve every day and a strong commitment to achieving the very best results. Our partnership will be defined by tackling great challenges together – on the race track, on water and on the stages of the Grand Tours – and we will be aiming to raise the bar in each of them.

“Furthermore, this new partnership is an important cornerstone of our future plans in Formula One. It once again serves to demonstrate the attraction of the sport for ambitious, global brands with a long-term vision for success.”

The principal partnership is an extension to the performance partnership which was signed at the end of 2019 between INEOS and Mercedes-Benz Applied Science (MBAS). This partnership brings together world-leading experts from across the INEOS sports family to identify and unlock performance gains to make great things happen, every day.