SABIC’s educational, innovation initiative builds on previous achievements

SABIC’ Global Educational and Innovation Initiative starts a new phase this year building on its previous year’s achievements when it completed 50% of the initiative’s programmes benefitting thousands of students in Saudi Arabia and abroad.

The initiative is the company’s commitment to social responsibility to develop career skills, create awareness, and inculcate a culture of innovation through education.

We focus our CSR efforts on activities that create social, environmental and economic value and advance SABIC's 2025 strategy goals, besides supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO, said: “This educational and innovation initiative stems from our unwavering dedication to building community relationships.

Abdulrahman Al-Mulhem, senior manager, Global CSR, SABIC, said: “SABIC is proud to support students around the world in their quest to find sustainable solutions to today's pressing urban development challenges. We have been consistently engaging with social issues, from education to health to the environment and agriculture.”

As part of the initiative, SABIC signed an agreement in 2018 with JA Worldwide, a US-based organisation dedicated to youth education, to collaborate on several educational and innovation programmes in support of communities in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world where SABIC operates.

The programmes covered by the agreement are Personal Life Planning, Leadership Programme, Friends of Earth, and Company Programme.

A global programme – Light of Our Future – has been jointly developed by SABIC and JA Worldwide specifically targeting regional requirements in alignment with SABIC strategy. It will reach more than 11,000 students in 21 overseas locations.

In Saudi Arabia, the Friends of Earth, Light of Our Future, and Personal Life Planning programmes are dedicated to elementary school students. The Leadership Programme has been designed for intermediate schools, while the Company Programme covers high school and university students.

Last February, INJAZ Saudi, part of the JA Worldwide, launched five programmes to reach more than 90,000 students in 1,500 educational institutions across the kingdom.