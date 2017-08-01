AVEVA explores discrete manufacturing market

AVEVA has unveiled its new Discrete Lean Management software to support digital transformation in the discrete manufacturing market. The new offering improves operational efficiency through the digitalisation of lean work management for both manual and automated production lines.

AVEVA’s quick-to-deploy and easy to use digital tools enable access to production information, KPIs and notifications on dashboards, workstations and mobile devices to improve overall equipment and labour effectiveness, and to facilitate data-driven continuous improvement.

AVEVA Discrete Lean Management is designed to address the issues faced by operating manufacturing plants still using paper-based systems for lean and work order management, work instructions and data collection procedures.

It enables physical records to be replaced with digital tools that mitigate the risk of manual processes and provides real time visibility into production performance allowing team collaboration in response to production issues.

AVEVA Discrete Lean Management is the result of our close collaboration with Schneider-Electric and has been already successfully deployed as a digital lean system to many of their plants globally

,” commented Harpreet Gulati, senior vice president, planning and operations, at AVEVA.

“We are excited to be able to announce the general availability of these proven lean and industry best practices to all our customers to help improve their manufacturing productivity and profitability, and also jumpstart their smart manufacturing and digital transformation journeys.”

The AVEVA Discrete Lean Management software solution is used in Schneider Electric’s manufacturing plants and has been successfully deployed in more than 70 smart factories globally resulting a 10% productivity increase due to downtime mitigation and 70% improved response-time due to automated escalation of production issues.

The World Economic Forum has commended four of Schneider Electric’s Smart Factories for comprehensively deploying a wide range of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and use cases at scale, while keeping people and sustainability at the heart of their innovation strategies.

“We are delighted at the results we have achieved to date by deploying the AVEVA Discrete Lean Management solution in our manufacturing plants, as part of our Smart Factory initiative,” commented Hany Fouda, VP, systems portfolio, process automation, Schneider Electric.

“Our Smart Factory programme is focused on deploying technology that is easy to implement and scale quickly, including our EcoStruxure solutions, to deliver efficiency and sustainability. AVEVA’s solution helped us achieve those goals by facilitating downtime mitigation and improving response time.”

“We are confident that AVEVA is entering the Discrete Lean Management market at exactly the right time as demand accelerates for software solutions that can yield these kinds of results.”

The solution also helps to minimise the number of manual production and lean data collection tasks leveraging the full range of AVEVA’s connectivity to IoT devices and over 200 plant automation systems. AVEVA’s global presence and partner ecosystem enable manufacturing companies to execute their Industry 4.0 and manufacturing operations transformation strategies.

It is available as a part of the AVEVA Flex subscription programme, designed to give customers complete flexibility in the procurement, design, management and utilisation of their industrial control systems, empowering customers to adopt transformative technologies quicker and easier than ever.