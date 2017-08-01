INEOS, Forever Plast collaborate to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high-quality caps

INEOS Olefins & Polymers has announced a partnership with Forever Plast, a leading polymer recycling technologies operator in Italy. Together, they have developed a range of new polyethylene grades that mirror INEOS virgin grades and perfectly fit injection moulding and compression moulding machines.

The new Recycl-IN products take Post Consumer Recyclate (PCR) from used bottle caps and carefully blend them with highly engineered virgin polymer to create new high-quality caps.

Over the next five years, an incredible 6.5 billion bottle caps will be diverted from the waste stream to be recycled.

As part of its ongoing drive to support a more circular economy and significantly increase plastics recycling, INEOS is expanding its range of Recycl-IN polymers into the polyethylene non-food caps market.

For a while, PET bottles have been increasingly recycled but this is one of the first circular developments to tackle the caps. This is a major step forward. We are creating a truly circular approach to ensure used bottle caps are recycled and returned to the market as new highly engineered high-quality caps, rather than being thrown away, or wasted.

Iain Hogan, CEO, INEOS Olefins and Polymers, said: “

This development is part of INEOS’s ongoing research and development programme to move to a more circular approach to plastic production to support customers globally.

We are not just waiting for things to happen, we are making things happen. Recycling 6.5 billion caps from bottles is an incredible achievement. We are providing real commercial solutions today for our customers, moving to a more circular approach to plastics, giving waste plastic a value and preventing it from ending up in the environment. Our people are passionate about tackling this issue.

Hogan added: “