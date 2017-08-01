INEOS, Forever Plast collaborate to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high-quality caps

Petrochemicals
News
INEOS, Forever Plast collaborate to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high-quality caps
Published: 13 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
INEOS Olefins & Polymers has announced a partnership with Forever Plast, a leading polymer recycling technologies operator in Italy. Together, they have developed a range of new polyethylene grades that mirror INEOS virgin grades and perfectly fit injection moulding and compression moulding machines.

The new Recycl-IN products take Post Consumer Recyclate (PCR) from used bottle caps and carefully blend them with highly engineered virgin polymer to create new high-quality caps.

Over the next five years, an incredible 6.5 billion bottle caps will be diverted from the waste stream to be recycled.

As part of its ongoing drive to support a more circular economy and significantly increase plastics recycling, INEOS is expanding its range of Recycl-IN polymers into the polyethylene non-food caps market.

Iain Hogan, CEO, INEOS Olefins and Polymers, said: “For a while, PET bottles have been increasingly recycled but this is one of the first circular developments to tackle the caps. This is a major step forward. We are creating a truly circular approach to ensure used bottle caps are recycled and returned to the market as new highly engineered high-quality caps, rather than being thrown away, or wasted.

This development is part of INEOS’s ongoing research and development programme to move to a more circular approach to plastic production to support customers globally.

Hogan added: “We are not just waiting for things to happen, we are making things happen. Recycling 6.5 billion caps from bottles is an incredible achievement. We are providing real commercial solutions today for our customers, moving to a more circular approach to plastics, giving waste plastic a value and preventing it from ending up in the environment. Our people are passionate about tackling this issue.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honor launches flagship smartphone in the UAE
    Hakkasan Abu Dhabi to give free desserts for International Women’s Day
      BP sets ambition for net zero by 2050, fundamentally reorganises company
        Voco Dubai hosts sustainable hospitality challenge for students
          GSMA cancels MWC2020

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico