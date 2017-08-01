SABIC donates $1.15mn to Hubei province for battle against Covid-19 outbreak

SABIC announced a donation of $1.15mn to the Hubei Charity Federation in aid of the fight against the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak, with funds designated to support the Union Hospital affiliated with the Tongji Medical College of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, the Wuhan Medical Care Center for Women & Children, Yingcheng People’s Hospital, and Huanggang Central Hospital.

The funds will be used to purchase medical supplies and provide care and support for front-line doctors and medical workers, and for meeting the specific needs for epidemic prevention.

SABIC is sparing no effort to help aid the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. We will continue to play our part in contributing to the prevention and control of the epidemic.

Li Lei, vice president and regional head, North Asia, SABIC, said: “

Short after the initial outbreak, SABIC swiftly responded to the Chinese government’s calls to support the urgent production of personal hygiene, healthcare products and medical equipment by offering much-needed materials, consolidating the efforts in epidemic prevention and the personal protection of the public.

Over past few weeks, SABIC has deployed 50 tonnes of materials within 10 hours to support the production of containers for disinfectant, delivered four tonnes of materials to meet the production needs for respirators and monitors, which will be assigned to the Wuhan ‘Huoshenshan’ and ‘Leishenshan’ hospitals and secured many tonnes of materials for the production of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) monitors and various other media devices, which needed by hospitals in Wuhan.

Through these ongoing efforts, SABIC employees are consistently demonstrating the company’s belief in ‘Chemistry that Matters’ in this fight against Covid-19 outbreak.

Recently, China President Xi Jinping spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in a state phone call, where he expressed great appreciation to King Salman and Saudi Arabia for voicing, on multiple occasions, firm support to China.