Petrochemicals
News
Linde starts up new air separation plant, expands capacity in the US Gulf Coast
Published: 14 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Linde announced it has started up a new air separation unit (ASU) in Freeport, Texas, as part of a long-term agreement to supply MEGlobal's new ethylene glycol (EG) plant in Oyster Creek, Texas.

The new ASU will safely and reliably supply oxygen and nitrogen to MEGlobal Oyster Creek for use in its EG manufacturing process. EG is used as a raw material in a variety of products, such as polyester fibres, polyethylene terephthalate resins for liquid and food containers, and other industrial applications. The ASU will also supply Linde's extensive industrial gas pipeline system and add new argon capacity.

In addition to the ASU, Linde started a new carbon dioxide (CO2) plant in Freeport, Texas, that will recycle the crude CO2 supplied from an MEGlobal process. The crude CO2 will be purified and liquefied into commercial grades to serve customers in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, where it is used to carbonate drinks, as well as to freeze, chill, preserve and package food.

"We are excited to supply MEGlobal's new facility in Oyster Creek," said Jeff Barnhard, vice president, south region, Linde. "The new ASU and the expansion of our Gulf Coast pipeline system further strengthen Linde's ability to reliably supply customers throughout the region and position us for future growth in the US Gulf Coast."

