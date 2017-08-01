McDermott wins engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction contract

McDermott International announced it has been awarded a contract by a major oil and gas operator for six crude oil storage tanks in Texas. The storage tanks will be part of an energy infrastructure project linking the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Texas Gulf Coast.

The scope of the project, which will be executed by CB&I Storage Solutions, includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of six floating roof crude oil tanks – four with a 500,000-barrel capacity each and two with a 250,000-barrel capacity each. Engineering, procurement and fabrication will be performed at the company's Houston Fairbanks office and fabrication facility.

This new award is a testament to our service offerings and capabilities, including our vast experience in engineering, fabricating and constructing complex, large-scale storage tanks.

"We have a strong track record of providing world-class storage solutions for major energy infrastructure projects all over the world," said Cesar Canals, senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions. "

The award will be reflected in McDermott's fourth quarter 2019 backlog.

The contract range for this award is between $1mn and $50mn.