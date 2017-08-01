McDermott wins engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction contract

The scope of the project, which will be executed by CB&I Storage Solutions, includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of six floating roof crude oil tanks – four with a 500,000-barrel capacity each and two with a 250,000-barrel capacity each. Engineering, procurement and fabrication will be performed at the company's Houston Fairbanks office and fabrication facility."We have a strong track record of providing world-class storage solutions for major energy infrastructure projects all over the world," said Cesar Canals, senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions. "This new award is a testament to our service offerings and capabilities, including our vast experience in engineering, fabricating and constructing complex, large-scale storage tanks."
The award will be reflected in McDermott's fourth quarter 2019 backlog.The contract range for this award is between $1mn and $50mn.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.