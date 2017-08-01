Fluor wins EPC contract for world-scale adiponitrile plant

“Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction solutions to clients in China for more than 40 years,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business. “With this award, our proud legacy in China continues and we look forward to supporting INVISTA’s efforts to expeditiously increase production of ADN with their company’s most-advanced technology to meet growing demand within China and globally.”When complete, INVISTA’s new ADN plant will integrate with its existing HMD and polymer facilities to directly supply domestic customers with the key building blocks to produce nylon 6,6 and other high-value products in China. These products are used in the production of a variety of goods, including those in the automotive, industrial, apparel and consumer electronics industries.
“We’re pleased to be working with Fluor to advance our ADN project in China,” said Bill Greenfield, president, INVISTA Intermediates. “We’re excited about this project and are committed to maintaining an accelerated timeline—with completion planned in 2022.”Detailed engineering on the project is well underway, procurement has begun, and construction is anticipated to begin this year. Mechanical completion of the new ADN plant is planned for the first quarter of 2022.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.