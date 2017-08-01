Versalis to unveil chemical recycling towards infinitely recyclable plastic

Petrochemicals
News
Versalis to unveil chemical recycling towards infinitely recyclable plastic
Published: 17 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
HoopTM, a circle as the symbol of circularity per excellence, is the project launched by Versalis, the Eni chemical company, for the development of a new technology to chemically recycle plastic waste.

Versalis signed a joint development agreement with Italian engineering company, Servizi di Ricerche e Sviluppo (S.R.S.), which owns a pyrolysis technology that will be further developed to transform mixed plastic waste, that cannot be mechanically recycled, into raw material to produce new virgin polymers.

Versalis will leverage its technological and industrial expertise to build a first plant with a capacity of 6,000 tonnes per year at the Mantova site, with a view to progressively scalingup, starting from its sites in Italy.

"This project confirms Versalis’ strategy to develop a chemical recycling technology that complements mechanical recycling technology, which the company is already engaged in, with the goal to give new life to plastic waste," said Daniele Ferrari, Versalis’ CEO.

"The HoopTM project aims to create a theoretically endless plastic recycling process, producing new virgin polymers suitable for all applications and that are identical to polymers that come from fossil raw materials."


For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Leading Asia-Pacific customers finalise agreements for Boeing Supply Chain Solutions
    SCCI discusses avenues of economic and investment cooperation with a high-level Argentinian delegation
      Cargo Theft Report confirms upward trends in 2019
        Saudi's first international film fest to show over 100 movies
          Steffen Bersch new CEO of SSI Schaefer Group

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hutong Dubai launches business lunch
              Photos: First day of Gulfood 2020 kicks off
                Photos: The spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
                  Gallery: The five most powerful people in the upstream sector
                    Photos: Treehouse at Taj Dubai unveils new cocktail menu