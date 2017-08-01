ENOC Group demonstrates leadership in HSE performance

ENOC Group has announced a strong performance in Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) across its operations in the last year, ranked within the top quartile across the oil and gas industry.

The leading integrated energy player recorded a lost time frequency incident rate (LTIFR) of 0.1 and a total reportable incident rate (TRIFR); achieving Zero tier one process safety incidents and transported fuel by road over 9 million kilometres; demonstrating overall enhanced HSE best practices.

Furthermore, EMGAS, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, successfully secured a 5-star rating from the British Safety Council (BSC), underlining the Group’s commitment to HSE and its sustained improvement across the entire business.

The Group has also announced a further step in underlining its commitment to HSE across the business through the launch of a HSE campaign; aimed at shifting mindsets within the Group; that HSE is everyone’s responsibility. The campaign also aims to embed a “HSE above all” culture across all parts of the business.

HSE for ENOC Group is a core value that is deeply ingrained across the various facets of our operations. Over many years, and with the commitment and cooperation of our employees and partners, we have strived to make continuous improvements in terms of health, safety and Environment measures and initiatives, ensuring that we meet and exceed industry standards.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: “

“This latest achievement comes at a time when the industry is going through unprecedented change due to market dynamics, which often impacts corporate governance priorities such as HSE. We launched this campaign to demonstrate our “HSE-above all” approach, ensuring continued collaboration and compliance for the benefit of our people, our business practices and of course, the wider community.”

The HSE campaign incorporates the adoption of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) Nine-life Saving Rules, which are cardinal to saving lives in the industry through the prevention of incidents. The Group has also committed to a structured Annual Segment HSE business plan, which includes 18 focus areas, that will provide guidance and direction on managing HSE in a unified and structured manner. This approach will enable ENOC to measure and manage HSE performance across its business to mitigate risks.