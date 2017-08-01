Gazprom Neft increases production of low-sulphur marine fuels

Gazprom Neft is expanding its production and sale of MARPOL-compliant environmentally-friendly marine fuels, the company’s Omsk Refinery having been producing a new 0.5 low-sulphur fuel since January 2020.

RME-180 M-grade marine fuel is a Gazprom Neft proprietary product. The transition to producing environmentally-friendly marine fuel has been made possible thanks to the ongoing development programme at the company’s Omsk Refinery, under implementation since 2008. Three and a half kilometres of pipelines to transport marine-fuel components to the mixing and shipment facility were installed at the Omsk Refinery in preparing for production of this new offering. On-stream analysers installed at the mixing facility monitor product quality, in real time.

Sales of environmentally-friendly marine fuels are undertaken by Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of the Gazprom Neft bunkering business. The first consignment of this environmentally-friendly fuel was undertaken onboard the Italian Ice Point tanker by a Gazpromneft-Omsk bunkering vessel.

"Gazprom Neft is gradually implementing a comprehensive, integrated programme on the technological development of its refineries, targeted at increasing the production of ultra-environmentally-friendly oil products, and increasing refining depth. Modernisation projects mean the company can respond to changes in the market quickly, respond to industry challenges successfully, and increase efficiency, throughout the entire value chain. Implementing the refinery modernisation programme and improving Gazprom Neft’s bunkering and logistics infrastructure means we can supply our clients with environmentally-friendly marine fuels meeting the latest international standards," says Anatoly Cherner, deputy CEO for logistics, processing and sales (Downstream), Gazprom Neft.

Gazprom Neft’s portfolio currently includes petroleum products for all kinds of marine engines and shipping zones. The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery has been producing an environmentally-friendly marine fuel, to its own unique formulation, since 2017. This fuel has a sulphur-content of less than 0.1 percent, and is designed for use within SECA navigation zones. Gazprom Neft launched a hybrid marine fuel, with a sulphur content of less than 0.5 percent, in December 2019 in anticipation of MARPOL-2020 standards coming into force. Total supplies of Gazprom Neft environmentally-friendly marine fuels could exceed 1.5 million tonnes in 2020.

In addition to this Gazprom Neft also offers high-tech marine lubricants for engines running on ultra-low-sulphur fuels. This own-brand marine lubricant, Gazpromneft Ocean, is fully compliant with the latest MARPOL requirements, is approved by leading international marine equipment manufacturers, and is currently available at more than 200 ports worldwide.