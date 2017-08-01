India’s Reliance Industries to expand Dahej manufacturing division at a cost of $713mn

India’s Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to expand Dahej manufacturing division (DMD), which produces petrochemical and downstream products, at a cost of $713mn, according to an application submitted to the environment ministry.

“Dahej petrochemical manufacturing facility is proposing to set up the new plants and facilities, which includes manufacturing of Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), CHDM, PET-G, establishing New incinerator in VCM unit, separation of hydrogen as a product in CA plant and CO2 recovery unit in EO-EG unit. These plants will be located within the existing RIL DMD spread over 700 hectares,” the company said.

EDC is used as a raw material in making polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Among the most widely produced synthetic plastic polymers, PVC is used in the building, construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors.

According to Reliance, the proposed EDC plant will meet the raw material requirement of an initial plant which will produce 500 Kilo Tonnes per Annum (KTA) of VCM/PVC.

The DMD site is already producing 360KTA of VCM/PVC and has approvals to build a new VCM/PVC plant of 1200 KTA capacity.

DMD will also produce 200,000 million tonne per annum of PET-G and 50,000 MTPA of Cyclohexanedimethanol post-expansion.

PET-G is used to make water bottles, food packets and other common plastic items, while Cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM), is a raw material used for producing PET-G, as well as other polymers.