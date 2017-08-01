Topsoe unveils TITAN steam reforming catalyst series with boosted reliability and efficiency

By investing in R&D and performing fundamental studies of the different carrier systems and their properties, Topsoe has developed a new and more robust carrier system. This system forms the basis for the new TITAN series of steam reforming catalysts.

The series, launched yesterday at the Nitrogen+Syngas Conference 2020, consists of RC-67 TITAN™ and RK-500 TITAN™ catalysts.

The TITAN™ series of steam reforming catalysts offers improved performance and longer catalyst lifetime thanks to the hibonite-rich composition.

Prior to the launch, 20 selected customers got to experience the excellent properties and high performance of the TITAN™ series, including 8% reduction in pressure drop and 25% higher catalytic activity when compared to conventional catalysts available on the market.

The hibonite-rich composition of the catalysts provides a remarkable performance boost which becomes especially evident after long operation. The addition of titanium promoters adds exceptional mechanical strength while a seven-hole cylindrical shape yields both a very low pressure drop and a high surface area.

Sudden pressure drop build-ups in syngas plants can cause unscheduled downtime and cost millions of dollars. Moreover, thermal instability during operation can lead to operational risk and reduce plant lifetime.

Topsoe’s TITAN™ series of steam reforming catalysts can mitigate these risks. With improved performance and better stability, the series guarantees a longer catalyst lifetime and trouble-free operation. The catalysts have high activity and low pressure drop, which ensures lower operating costs, increased profit margins, and reduced energy usage.