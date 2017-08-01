Dow named among Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators in 2020

Petrochemicals
News
Dow named among Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators in 2020
Published: 19 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Dow announced that it was named among the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate Analytics in its 2020 report. The annual report identifies and celebrates the world’s most innovative organisations that successfully develop valuable patented inventions that also have strong commercialisation potential based on market reach and impact on other downstream inventions.

“Our ambition is to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world and we are pleased to be recognized by Derwent as a top innovator for the ninth consecutive time,” said AN Sreeram, senior vice president, R&D, and chief technology officer for Dow. “Our teams ensure a robust pipeline of inventions and patents that create value for our customers and our shareholders. These innovative products and services deliver solutions across the entire value chain.

The organization noted that the Top 100 Global Innovators on the list generated more than $4.5 trillion in revenue in 2019, spent more than $316 billion on research and development and had 145 thousand inventions.

Now in its ninth year, the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators report utilizes editorially enhanced, authoritative and accurate patent data from Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI) to track innovation based on four indicators: volume, influence, success and globalization.

