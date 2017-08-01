Metso’s valve services involved in 250 major shutdowns globally in 2019

Petrochemicals
News
Metso’s valve services involved in 250 major shutdowns globally in 2019
Published: 19 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Customers in various process industries continued to trust in the valve services of Metso’s valve business, future Neles Corporation, in 2019 to secure plant availability, reliability, safety and environmental compliance. Last year Metso’s flow control experts took part in around 250 major shutdowns globally.

Services that include specialized maintenance planning, on-time start-up and effective execution will ensure the safety and availability of the plant until the next planned shutdown. Unless you are prepared for the unexpected with the right partner and proper planning, an unexpected stop can happen affecting materials, schedules and resources.

”It is very important that customers can rely on our know-how during a tightly scheduled shutdown project. Having us as a reliability partner for shutdown planning secures that the right valves are maintained and that the correct materials and resources are available when needed,” says Sami Nousiainen, VP of Valves Services at Metso.

Metso delivers tag-specific service reports, test certificates and recommendations for future maintenance, upgrades and replacements to improve the plant’s process reliability and safety.

We currently use diagnostic data, performance data and historical maintenance data to determine which valves need be maintained during shutdown. In the future, we want to be able to utilize this data even more effectively,” Nousiainen adds.

Metso has a broad valve maintenance experience and in-depth expertise in shutdowns around the world which brings customers significant benefits. Metso offers valve services through its 40 service locations around the world.

