SABIC participates in Biban forum, launches Jadeer platform to boost local market investments

Petrochemicals
News
SABIC participates in Biban forum, launches Jadeer platform to boost local market investments
Published: 2 February 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
SABIC launched a new national platform Jadeer – an electronic service to qualify suppliers and help small and medium enterprises, during its participation in the Biban Riyadh Forum.

The four-day forum was inaugurated on 29 January 29 at the Riyadh Front Expo under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al-Saud, governor of Riyadh, in the presence of Dr Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, minister of commerce and investment, and Dr Abdulaziz bin Saleh AlJarbou, SABIC chairman.

SABIC signed an agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (MONSHAAT) to use Jadeer to facilitate beneficiaries’ access to investment opportunities in the public and private sectors.

Guidance and instructions were given to enterprises, investors, and entrepreneurs who wish to register on the platform.

SABIC’s participation in the forum is part of its key role in supporting local content and achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

Its national initiative NUSANE and its role in stimulating the growth of the industrial sector were the highlights of the forum.

SABIC received a group of investors, while its representatives participated in panel discussions on the present and future of local content and the most efficient ways to advance its competitiveness regionally and globally.

