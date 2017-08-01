Sasol inks partnership framework agreements with Wood and Worley

Petrochemicals
News
Sasol inks partnership framework agreements with Wood and Worley
Published: 2 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Sasol’s Group Technology announced that it has signed partnership framework agreements with the engineering contractors (ECs) Wood South Africa and Worley Matasis on 22 January 2020.

The objective of the partnerships is to enter into a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship for the purpose of achieving specific business objectives by maximising the effectiveness of each parties’ resources in the field of capital project engineering and construction.

As part of Group Technology’s global future, the function has revised its contracting model to pursue portfolio-based partnership agreements with these preferred ECs, initially applying the agreement mainly to Sasol’s Southern African operations. Group Technology supports the long-term sustainability of Sasol through the provision of expertise in the fields of research, technology, engineering and project management.

Wood and Worley will separately deploy their systems, processes, experience and knowledge in crafting and implementing solutions for complete execution of capital projects in a collaborative manner. These first-of-a-kind partnership agreements with Sasol have a long-term objective, and the partnership agreements will be reviewed after five years.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

World's first ‘solar dome’ desalination plant planned for Saudi's Neom megacity
    SABIC participates in Biban forum, launches Jadeer platform to boost local market investments
      Saudi Arabia sees 54% increase in new international companies in 2019
        Dow wins two 2020 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
          Emerson introduces new level switches to optimise operations and increase safety in solids applications

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall