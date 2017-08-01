Sasol inks partnership framework agreements with Wood and Worley

Sasol’s Group Technology announced that it has signed partnership framework agreements with the engineering contractors (ECs) Wood South Africa and Worley Matasis on 22 January 2020.

The objective of the partnerships is to enter into a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship for the purpose of achieving specific business objectives by maximising the effectiveness of each parties’ resources in the field of capital project engineering and construction.

As part of Group Technology’s global future, the function has revised its contracting model to pursue portfolio-based partnership agreements with these preferred ECs, initially applying the agreement mainly to Sasol’s Southern African operations. Group Technology supports the long-term sustainability of Sasol through the provision of expertise in the fields of research, technology, engineering and project management.

Wood and Worley will separately deploy their systems, processes, experience and knowledge in crafting and implementing solutions for complete execution of capital projects in a collaborative manner. These first-of-a-kind partnership agreements with Sasol have a long-term objective, and the partnership agreements will be reviewed after five years.