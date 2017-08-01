Dow’s board of directors plans to appoint CEO Jim Fitterling to serve as chairman

Dow announced that its board of directors plans to appoint CEO Jim Fitterling to be chairman following the company’s annual meeting of stockholders on 9 April 2020.

“Jim has demonstrated exceptional leadership of Dow, successfully guiding the Company through its separation from DowDuPont Inc. and strengthening its competitive position among industry peers,” said Jeff Fettig, non-executive chairman of Dow’s Board of Directors. “The board is confident that this appointment will enable Jim to continue to accelerate the meaningful changes he has already initiated for Dow to achieve its ambition as a world-leading materials science company.”

Following the Annual Meeting, directors will select an independent lead director who has served for at least one year on the Board.

Dow also announced that Jill Wyant, executive vice president and president of global regions at Ecolab Inc., has been nominated to stand for election to Dow’s Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual Meeting. As a senior strategy and operating executive with 25 years of experience leading Fortune 500 businesses in the industrial and healthcare sectors, Ms. Wyant brings a strong track record of driving business growth and profitability through breakthrough innovation, manufacturing excellence and operational efficiency, as well as experience driving enterprise-wide digital transformations.

“We are certain that Jill’s fresh and relevant perspective from a parallel industry will enhance the diversity of experience and ideas within our Board,” said Fettig. “Her global business management, innovation, sustainability and consumer expertise is fully aligned with Dow’s ambition and growth strategy.”

Furthermore, Ruth G Shaw, former group executive for public policy and president at Duke Nuclear, will continue to serve out her term until the Annual Meeting, at which time she will retire in accordance with the director tenure requirements of the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. With 15 years of exemplary leadership on Dow’s Board, Ms. Shaw has contributed significantly to the oversight of Dow and served on a variety of committees, including, most recently, as chair of the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee. She also helped lead the Company through several transformational events, including the DowDuPont transaction.