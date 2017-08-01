PetroChina resumes $10bn refinery construction after break as the number of new Covid-19 cases begins to fall

The $10bn refinery project is expected to fully restart construction by the end of February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.This latest project from Asia’a largest oil and gas firm is scheduled to be fully completed by June 2022, with the launch of an oil refining section by end-2021 and chemical section in March 2022.
The new coronavirus has so far caused over 2,000 deaths in China and infected more than 74,000 people, while measures to contain it have stunted the economy and paralysed its supply chains.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.