PetroChina resumes $10bn refinery construction after break as the number of new Covid-19 cases begins to fall

PetroChina has resumed construction of its oil refinery and petrochemical project in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, as the number of new coronavirus cases begins to fall.

The $10bn refinery project is expected to fully restart construction by the end of February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

This latest project from Asia’a largest oil and gas firm is scheduled to be fully completed by June 2022, with the launch of an oil refining section by end-2021 and chemical section in March 2022.