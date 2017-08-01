Shell Singapore confirms Covid-19 case

Petrochemicals
News
Shell Singapore confirms Covid-19 case
Published: 20 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
A contractor working at Shell's manufacturing site in Singapore has contracted the new coronavirus, the oil major has confirmed.

The Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore houses Shell's biggest wholly-owned refinery.

The contractor working at the Bukom site tested positive for coronavirus now labelled Covid-19 on Thursday, according to Shell statement on Friday.

A Shell spokeswoman said that as a precautionary measure, personnel who shared the same work area as the contractor were placed on leave of absence. "We have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the worker's work area and common areas in accordance with guidelines," she told Reuters.

Singapore has reported 67 cases of the virus, which means the city state has one of highest tallies of the disease outside China.

In its latest report, The International Energy Agency (IEA) noted that the impact of coronavirus on global oil demand would be "significant.”

Oil prices have already tumbled around $10 per barrel for Brent crude, down to below $55 per barrel, before stabilising at $59 as of writing.

The IEA has forecast a 435,000 barrel per day (bpd) drop in global oil demand year-on-year for Q1 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak. This is the first quarterly drop in demand in more than 10 years.

The energy body cut its 2020 growth forecast by 365,000 bpd down to 825,000 bpd, which is the lowest since 2011.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Middle East Gas Market Growing at Double the Rate of Global Energy Demand
    Seafarers facing unprecedented challenges due to Coronaviurs outbreak
      Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be powered completely off-grid In Middle East
        Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System the first ever to undergo engine testing
          Alex Dilling to collaborate with Grégoire Berger at Ossiano

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Captain's Bridge on the Queen Elizabeth 2
              Photos: First look at ME Dubai rooms
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Day three at Gulfood 2020
                    In pictures: 4 things about Arabic drama Kingdoms of Fire