Siemens wins compressor contract for Calcasieu Pass LNG Project
Published: 20 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Siemens was awarded a contract to supply three boil-off compressor (BOG) packages for Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG Project. The new LNG export facility, Calcasieu Pass, is currently under construction in southwestern Louisiana’s Cameron Parish, approximately 50 miles south of Lake Charles. Once fully commissioned, the facility is expected to produce 10MTPA of clean liquefied natural gas that will be exported to global markets.

The LNG project is implemented by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, a subsidiary of Venture Global LNG, Inc., a Gulf Coast LNG developer. Engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPC) are contracted to Kiewit, who selected Siemens in connection with the balance of plant scope.

Siemens’ scope of supply covers the engineering, manufacturing and testing of two centrifugal BOG compression packages and one reciprocating BOG compression package. All compressors will be directly driven by electric motors.

Siemens has a long track record of providing cryogenic boil-off gas compressors for the LNG industry worldwide,” said Matthew Russell, Executive Vice President of LNG for Siemens. “The Calcasieu Pass LNG Project involves an innovative modular, mid-scale configuration that enables Venture Global to produce low-cost LNG with a shorter construction schedule. Siemens was able to tailor a custom solution with added flexibility to match the EPC’s project schedule and start-up sequence.”

Site construction is underway, and the compression trains are expected to ship in summer and fall 2020.

