SABIC PURECARES polyolefin portfolio of the personal hygiene industry unveiled

SABIC PURECARES is the new product portfolio brand name for SABIC’s polyolefin products intended for personal hygiene applications.

‘PURECARES’ is a combination of two words ‘pureness’ and ‘care’, representing PHF (phthalate free) and TNPP (tris nonylphenyl phosphite)-free technologies that SABIC uses for its products.

‘PURECARES’ tells SABIC’s customers and final consumers about the story behind its materials’ offerings. PURECARES product family is aimed to help SABIC’s customers to produce safe and pure materials for advanced functionality and softness for nonwovens and hygiene films, all are ultimately aimed to support consumer wellbeing, convenience and comfort in compliance of hygiene regulations.

As a strategic material solutions provider to the sector, SABIC is working with its customers to create hygiene products by offering a broad portfolio of polymers for nonwovens, film and laminates.