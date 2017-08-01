The 28th Annual MPGC being held in Bahrain gathers steam

The 28th Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC 2020), to be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is rapidly gathering steam with Gulf oil ministers, super major CEOs, heads of international supply and trading, oil and gas visionaries, global traders and refiners, as well as other industry specialists, during 30-31 March 2020 as part of MPGC Week 2020.



Conference Connection, the MPGC 2020 organiser, is adding a new twist to the scheduling by launching the 28th annual event with a revised format. MPGC 2020 sessions will now take place over two days instead of three, on March 30th and 31st, with the Official Opening commencing at 17:00 hrs on March 30th. To be graced by His Excellency Shaikh Mohamed Bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Oil, Kingdom of Bahrain, the opening will be followed by a Ministerial Address from His Excellency Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Rumhy, Minister for Oil & Gas, Sultanate of Oman. The MPGC 2020 Crystal Ball and Trading Keynotes by global oil heads Vitol, BP, TOTSA and ADNOC, will take place after the opening and the day’s sessions will culminate with the MPGC Gala Dinner to be hosted by Bapco.



A full day of sessions will be held on the second day of MPGC 2020 on March 31st. The revamped two-day programme will unleash extended networking hours and enhanced business development potential, for more than 400 participants expected.



The MPGC 2020 agenda will feature a total of nine panels over two days, including two first-time panels on March 31st: New Models, New Plans with Mr. Bob Dastmalchi, Vice President, Europe, Eurasia, Middle East Business Development of Chevron and Mr. B. Anand, CEO of Nayara Energy. Panels on Day Two will include both oil & LNG Trading and Refining & Technology with KNPC, Samsung Engineering, Technicas Reunidas, TechnipFMC and UOP.



A highlight of deliberations on Day Two will also include a new panel on Data Science and Transparency in the Oil Markets: A Digitalisation Revolution with digital information and pricing providers Mr. François Cazor, CEO of Kpler, Mr. Fabio Kuhn, Founder & CEO of Vortexa, and Mr. Mike Wittner, Head of Oil Market Research of Intercontinental Exchange, discussing the rapidly developing satellite imaging, advanced AI and data science tools that have changed the way the oil trading community captures information and makes decisions.



The path breaking MPGC “All Star” Analysts Panel with the global heads of research of leading commodity houses, will by popular demand, be repeated on the MPGC 2020 agenda, with Dr. Edward L. Morse of Citigroup, Dr. Paul Horsnell of Standard Chartered and Mr. Harry Tchilinguirian of BNP Paribas.



MPGC 2020 will be sponsored by leading global oil market brands including Saudi Aramco, Chevron, Vitol, Bapco, Samsung Engineering, TechnipFMC, Technicas Reunidas, Shell, Dubai Mercantile Exchange, BGN, Uniper, Kpler, Vortexa, ICE Data Services and S&P Global Platts. More than 450 global brands have supported MPGC in its 28-year history. The 2020 event is also supported by the Bahrain-based Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) and Middle East Gases Association (MEGA).



MPGC Week 2020, running from 29 March-2 April 2020, will also bring together five executive briefings, courses and technical workshops, with MPGC as the anchor event for the week. These activities will run back-to-back in one location within the week, delivering extensive learning, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities to the MPGC community.

