SAL Heavy Lift adopts Inatech’s ‘Smart Trader’ to navigate IMO 2020 marine fuel complexity

Petrochemicals
News
SAL Heavy Lift adopts Inatech’s ‘Smart Trader’ to navigate IMO 2020 marine fuel complexity
Published: 24 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

German fleet operator SAL Heavy Lift has hired Inatech, a unit of Glencore, to ensure compliance with new low-sulphur emissions rules and optimise bunker strategies.

Inatech, a specialist provider of energy trading risk management systems, has seen increased onboarding of its ‘Smart Trader’ app, which enables companies to map entire fleets of ships and visualise and plan for best port to bunker given sea and port conditions to achieve lowest prices for the desired quality of fuel. SAL Heavy Lift will apply Smart Trader across parent group Harren & Partner’s fleet of ships.

Anticipating a spike in fuel price volatility and supply dislocation from the International Maritime Organization’s new rules, Inatech designed Smart Trader to enable companies to track their vessels on an integrated system that displays fuel levels on board, news alerts and live pricing data from S&P Global Platts. The tool syncs with Inatech’s established Shiptech platform, which enables emission control area compliance and can calculate a fuel’s energy content, or calorific value, an increasingly vital metric for purchasing decisions since the arrival of new low-sulphur fuels.

Smart Trader and Shiptech are now a crucial part of our operational infrastructure, ensuring that we are fully compliant and have complete visibility on all aspects of our fleets and bunker buying,” said Danny Stutzbecher, Head of Bunkers at SAL Heavy Lift in Hamburg. “This has been an important part of our preparation for 2020.”

Smart Trader data covers refined wholesale and retail marine fuels at more than 350 ports worldwide, along with regional indices, spreads, and moving averages. Potential suppliers are checked for quality and credit references to control counterparty risk.

“We are going through the most significant overhaul of regulations in a generation and most shipping companies are using the transition phase to rethink how they manage risk and costs,” Inatech’s Senior Vice President Alok Sharma said. “Proactive energy management is key to ensuring competitiveness – bunker procurement is now at the heart of shipping companies’ strategy.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

CEVA Logistics wins five-year contract with Airbus in Hamburg
    WFS strengthens leadership team in North America to drive growth
      MYBOX launches the Weight Consolidation Service for its subscribers
        HostMilano showcases business opportunities to Dubai audience
          UAE sees 2.9% GDP growth in 2019

            More related galleries

            Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
              Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2
                Photos: Sustainable design in hospitality panel discussion
                  Photos: Day four at Gulfood 2020
                    Photos: The Captain's Bridge on the Queen Elizabeth 2