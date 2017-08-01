ENOC Group signs agreement with Japan’s Idemitsu for supply and distribution of lubricants

Published: 26 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
ENOC Group has signed an agreement with Idemitsu for the supply and distribution of lubricants in the UAE and neighbouring countries.

The agreement enables ENOC to produce lubricants for Idemitsu and its customers such as the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for Toyota, in addition to managing the supply and distribution of lubricants. Ensuring a seamless production, supply and service, the lubricants will be blended at ENOC’s state-of-the-art ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant (ELOMP).

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: “The agreement with Idemitsu further underlines our strength in the lubricants business, expanding our range, and scaling up our manufacturing competencies. This is an ideal fit to Dubai’s industrial strategy to promote local manufacturing. We take pride in the Group’s capabilities to produce products and services of the highest quality, adhering to all international safety and quality standards. Our agreement with Idemitsu is a testament of the trust and confidence instilled by our partners in our ability to efficiently execute operations and serve our growing customer base across 60 markets.”

One of the single largest plants in volume capacity in the Middle East and North Africa region, ELOMP Fujairah features a fully automated blending facility that enables the production of a full range of lubricants and greases for a comprehensive application line.

Ganesan Mahadevan, General Manager of Idemitsu Lube Middle East and Africa said: “Our partnership with ENOC marks a key milestone in our presence in the region and we look forward to continue our expansion plans in the in Middle East and Africa. We are proud to receive Mr. Masashi Yokomura, Executive Officer on this great occasion to attend the signing ceremony with ENOC.”

Supporting the Group's commitment to offering customers best-in-class products and services and a comprehensive after-sales programme incorporating analytical studies, the facility also houses a fully-equipped quality control laboratory that specialises in lubricant testing; including testing of incoming base oils, additives and chemicals, testing of fresh lubricants and grease and testing of used lubricants. This on-site laboratory carries ISO 17025:2005 certification. In addition, ELOMP has recently earned its accreditation for IATF 16949, for their ability to deliver excellence in products and services and compliance to produce OEM products.

Idemitsu Kosan company is a 108 year old Japanese conglomerate; that provides oil and energy services to Japan and has a strong global presence; driven by their innovative products and best-in-class services.

