Saudi Aramco sponsors first International Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Conference in Riyadh

Saudi Aramco sponsored the first international Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage Conference (iCCUS), held under the patronage of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi minister of energy, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahraini minister of oil, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh (25-26 February 2020).

The conference represents a major gathering of international and regional energy leaders and policy makers to discuss high impact solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector. Delegates discussed progress towards a circular carbon economy, in which CO2 and methane emissions are reduced, reused, recycled and ultimately removed from the atmosphere. The discussions are focusing on how to unlock the potential of CCUS, a pivotal technology in which Saudi Aramco continues to invest.

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser said: “The world faces a dual challenge: meeting growing energy demand while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are leveraging 4IR technology solutions to work on the ‘4Rs of reduce, reuse, recycle and remove’ as part of our climate and sustainability efforts. High impact technological solutions, such as CCUS, can address this dual challenge while contributing to economic development.”

Emphasizing Saudi Aramco’s leadership position, Nasser added: “We have the lowest carbon intensity in the industry, and continue to take further steps to significantly reduce GHGs.”

In its participation, Saudi Aramco displays activities in energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions management, methane leak detection and repair, and flare minimization programs. The Company also operates the region’s most advanced CO2 capturing project, which is able to capture and inject large amounts of CO2 in the ground.

The company’s sustainability research projects focus on developing novel carbon capture and utilization solutions for both stationary and mobile applications. Most recently, scientists in one research project, operated jointly by Aramco and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), announced they had discovered a viable path for carbon reclamation.

“In our efforts to reduce CCUS cost, our scientist are developing some of the world’s highest capacity CO2 capture materials for large scale applications”, said Aramco chief technology officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter. “We are also working with our partners on the development and scale-up of novel CO2 utilization technologies such as CO2 conversion to polymers and CO2 capture in cement”.