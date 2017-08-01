Air Products Foundation makes $100,000 grant to assist novel coronavirus recovery efforts in China

Published: 27 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Air Products announced that the Air Products Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to assist novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in China.

As the world navigates the challenges and threats from COVID-19, I want to express my full support—and the support and solidarity of all of Air Products—as many dedicated organizations and individuals continue their important work,” said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Air Products. “I am very proud of our teams in China, across Asia and around the world who have been working hand in hand and supporting each other with one common goal: keeping our employees safe and continuing to support our customers, operations and local communities.”

Air Products has almost 4,000 employees in China, but none based in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Air Products Foundation grant builds on other company efforts, including an earlier donation of $70,000 from Air Products China to the Red Cross in China to support the most urgent medical care needs. In addition, Air Products has continued to deliver needed medical liquid oxygen and helium to hospitals in the Hubei province and across China.

The Air Products Foundation’s mission is to build meaningful relationships with charitable organizations that share the values inherent in Air Products’ higher purpose, which is rooted in: attracting and engaging talented and motivated employees; strengthening the quality of life in our host communities; and promoting collaboration among people of different cultures and backgrounds.

