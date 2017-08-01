Saipem: Coronavirus emergency situation report

With reference to the confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) to date on Italian territory and in particular in Lombardy, Saipem communicates that it has immediately activated itself to guarantee maximum health and safety for its employees, customers and suppliers, in compliance with the indications of the Ministry of Health and the regions involved.

Since 21 February, all employees with residence in the municipalities indicated by the regions involved have been invited to stay at their home, avoiding social interactions.

Saipem's Health and Occupational Medicine structure is in contact with all the people involved through a direct communication channel to provide them with prompt indications and the best possible assistance.

In addition, as a further safety action on top of those already in place, the work areas of the Milanese offices have been sanitised during the weekend of 22-23 February, with specific viricidal and bactericidal products. The same action will be repeated daily in all Saipem workplaces.

At the same time, all missions abroad, to and from risk areas, are cancelled and reduced to the minimum.

In addition, through the WHO (World Health Organization), the possible occurrence of further limitations against travellers to and from Italy is monitored and will be promptly notified.

Finally, the company has activated an assessment aimed at reducing the physical presence in the office, while maintaining business continuity.