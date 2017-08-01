DuPont Clean Technologies unveils Sennuba wet scrubbing plume suppression technology

DuPont Clean Technologies unveils Sennuba wet scrubbing plume suppression technology
Published: 4 February 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) has introduced a new, advanced steam plume suppression solution for its MECS DynaWave scrubbers in SRU applications.

Called Sennuba plume suppression technology, it employs two heat exchangers and a heat transfer medium to heat stack gas from the wet scrubbers that are used to remove pollutants from flue gases, with steam produced with the heat of the gas at the inlet of those scrubbers.

This solution avoids the high operating costs associated with other methods of steam plume control as it recovers otherwise lost heat from the process to generate the necessary steam to suppress the visible plume. Sennuba is designed with a heat transfer medium so there is no chance of leakage of the process gas directly to the stack gas. In this design, there is no forced circulation of the heat transfer medium.

Our aim was to develop a solution that would offer the refining industry a cost effective, simple to operate and low maintenance plume suppression technology for its SRU scrubbers,” says Yves Herssens, global licensing manager – scrubbing technologies, DuPont Clean Technologies.

Sennuba offers reliable plume suppression and corrosion control in a scrubbing system that is at minimal risk of plugging.

