Hydratight performs timely vessel repair at petrochemical unit

Petrochemicals
News
Hydratight performs timely vessel repair at petrochemical unit
Published: 4 February 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Hydratight has successfully completed the repair of a process vessel at a leading petrochemical facility in northern Germany. Using proven composite wrap repair technology developed by international adhesive technology firm Henkel, the Hydratight repair allowed petrochemical processing to continue until a new process vessel could be installed.

During a planned shutdown and routine plant inspection at the site, a potential problem with a process vessel was identified, specifically reduced wall thickness and stress corrosion cracking. Due to the long lead time of up to three months for the procurement of a replacement vessel, Hydratight was contacted to repair the vessel to allow production to continue in the intervening period.

The key drivers for this project were the need for a quick repair, whilst ultimately maintaining vessel integrity, quality of the repair and safeguarding health and safety, to enable the plant to return to production.

Hydratight proposed the Loctite Composite Wrap Repair providing a temporary solution that reduces repair times and the need for costly steel replacements. It was specifically developed to meet the requirements of ISO 24817 and is certified by DNV GL, Lloyds Register and TUV Rheinland.

Upon contract award, the timeline available for the necessary preparation, engineering, material procurement and manpower mobilisation was expedited, enabling Hydratight to complete the vessel repair within two weeks.

This was a significant project for both Hydratight and our partner Henkel, due to the large size of the process vessel, 3,500mm diameter, 15,500mm length and surface area 200m2, with several protruding pipes and the expedited deployment of the composite wrap repair solution,” says Frank Koch, commercial director, leak sealing, Hydratight.

Composite Wrap Repair is an essential part of Hydratight's portfolio of specialty service products, providing online solutions for asset repair, maintenance and modification, which includes MORSEAL Leak Sealing, Split Sleeve Repair Clamps, and MorSafe Hot Bolting and Flange Integrity Clamps. These are available in a wide variety of sizes, ratings and arrangements, which can be supplied independently, or as part of a larger scope.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Pop-up hotels could enter Middle East says expert
    Serco Middle East wins major new contract to supply Frontline Hospitality services to Dubai Airports
      Far ahead of the sustainable curve
        The power of choice for cargo customers as Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic launch trans-Atlantic joint venture
          General Mills announces Saudi expansion plan

            More related galleries

            Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
              Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                    Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue