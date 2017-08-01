Hydratight performs timely vessel repair at petrochemical unit

Hydratight has successfully completed the repair of a process vessel at a leading petrochemical facility in northern Germany. Using proven composite wrap repair technology developed by international adhesive technology firm Henkel, the Hydratight repair allowed petrochemical processing to continue until a new process vessel could be installed.

During a planned shutdown and routine plant inspection at the site, a potential problem with a process vessel was identified, specifically reduced wall thickness and stress corrosion cracking. Due to the long lead time of up to three months for the procurement of a replacement vessel, Hydratight was contacted to repair the vessel to allow production to continue in the intervening period.

The key drivers for this project were the need for a quick repair, whilst ultimately maintaining vessel integrity, quality of the repair and safeguarding health and safety, to enable the plant to return to production.

Hydratight proposed the Loctite Composite Wrap Repair providing a temporary solution that reduces repair times and the need for costly steel replacements. It was specifically developed to meet the requirements of ISO 24817 and is certified by DNV GL, Lloyds Register and TUV Rheinland.

Upon contract award, the timeline available for the necessary preparation, engineering, material procurement and manpower mobilisation was expedited, enabling Hydratight to complete the vessel repair within two weeks.

“This was a significant project for both Hydratight and our partner Henkel, due to the large size of the process vessel, 3,500mm diameter, 15,500mm length and surface area 200m2, with several protruding pipes and the expedited deployment of the composite wrap repair solution,” says Frank Koch, commercial director, leak sealing, Hydratight.

Composite Wrap Repair is an essential part of Hydratight's portfolio of specialty service products, providing online solutions for asset repair, maintenance and modification, which includes MORSEAL Leak Sealing, Split Sleeve Repair Clamps, and MorSafe Hot Bolting and Flange Integrity Clamps. These are available in a wide variety of sizes, ratings and arrangements, which can be supplied independently, or as part of a larger scope.