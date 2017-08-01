Petrofac opts for Microsoft IoT portfolio for digital Connected Construction platform

Petrofac opts for Microsoft IoT portfolio for digital Connected Construction platform
Published: 4 February 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Petrofac announced that it has selected Microsoft Azure’s Internet of Things for its digital Connected Construction platform.

Created in conjunction with Accenture Industry X.0, the platform tracks people, equipment and materials on site, enabling real-time insights and decision-making, which, in turn, improves performance. It is currently undergoing controlled trials at a Petrofac EPC project in the Middle East.

Connected Construction is one of several digital initiatives in development by Petrofac to drive best-in-class delivery for clients across both its Engineering & Construction (E&C) and Engineering & Production Services (EPS) businesses.

Fady Sleiman, Petrofac’s chief digital officer, commented: “Petrofac designs, builds, operates and maintains energy facilities, supporting our customers to unlock more value across the life cycle of an asset. We are future-proofing our business, combining technology with our engineering, construction and operations know-how to find new solutions to today’s challenges.”

Our goal is clear: deploy digital technologies to minimise asset downtime, reduce idle labour time, avoid delivery delays, and safely lower operating and project costs to drive value for our clients and shareholders.

