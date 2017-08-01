ENOC to open 22 new service stations across the UAE in 2020

ENOC Group announced its plans to open 22 new service stations across the UAE by the end of 2020.

As the leading integrated energy player sets out to deliver more than a two-fold growth in service stations as compared to 2019, the group plans to open ten service stations in Sharjah, nine in Dubai and three in the Northern Emirates.

The group plans to bolster its retail network from its existing 136 service stations to 193 across the UAE by end of 2021.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: “Our expansion efforts are aligned with the UAE government to establish a robust infrastructure required to serve the UAE over the next 50 years as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

“We will continue to expand our retail footprint, offering our customers ease of access to fuel and automotive services,” added Al Falasi.

ENOC Group inaugurated a new service station in Al Khan, Sharjah, built to provide convenience to Al Khan and nearby communities, including Al Nahda and Sharjah City Centre.

The new service station is also equipped with smart fuel dispensers, fully integrated digital wall displays, and advanced vapour recovery system.

Award-winning convenience store ZOOM will be onsite to fulfil the daily needs of the customers who can pay with various methods at ENOC’s service stations, including VIP, ENOC Pay, NOL, Apply Pay, Samsung Pay, GPay, Dubai Smart Government and Dubai Now.