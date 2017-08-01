Sipchem celebrates successful integration of ‘Sahab’ programme

Sipchem celebrated the inauguration of its business transformation programme – Sahab – aimed at enhancing the company’s post-merger efficiency, while realising operational and system synergies.

Through Sahab, Sipchem will utilise the latest in cloud-based system architecture and enhanced governance access, as well as improve mobility for its employees – all through business applications on mobile devices. Sahab will also introduce more than 170 enhancements to the new harmonised system.

The event celebrated the inauguration of the programme and the accomplishments of all employees who were involved in the process. Employees were also awarded for their early adoption of the new programme.