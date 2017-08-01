Sipchem celebrates successful integration of ‘Sahab’ programme

Petrochemicals
News
Sipchem celebrates successful integration of ‘Sahab’ programme
Published: 5 February 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Sipchem celebrated the inauguration of its business transformation programme – Sahab – aimed at enhancing the company’s post-merger efficiency, while realising operational and system synergies.

Through Sahab, Sipchem will utilise the latest in cloud-based system architecture and enhanced governance access, as well as improve mobility for its employees – all through business applications on mobile devices. Sahab will also introduce more than 170 enhancements to the new harmonised system.

The event celebrated the inauguration of the programme and the accomplishments of all employees who were involved in the process. Employees were also awarded for their early adoption of the new programme.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Bharti Airtel posts $145m loss for Q4 2019, despite increasing ARPUs
    Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl unveils 1,900sqm spa
      Le Méridien Dubai pledges property-wide accessibility upgrades
        Eco Logic: The rise of sustainable tourism
          KBR awarded major PMC services contract for ADNOC's Ghasha concession

            More related galleries

            Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman
              Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
                Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                  Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                    Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai