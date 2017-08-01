Indorama Ventures commences olefins plant commercial operations in Westlake

Published: 6 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical company, has commenced the commercial operations of its olefins gas cracker at Indorama Ventures Olefins (IVOL) plant in Westlake, Louisiana, the USA, 31 January 2020.

The site has an ethylene production capacity of 440 kilotonnes per annum (KTA) and is highly integrated with the US Gulf Coast ethylene pipeline infrastructure for efficient distribution. This cracker is strategically positioned in the US Gulf Coast and allows to leverage shale gas availability. The facility is strategically positioned for long-term captive ethylene supplies to Indorama Ventures Oxide and Glycols (IVOG) plant in Clear Lake, Texas, and the recently acquired integrated EO and PO assets in Port Neches, Texas.

Tony Barre, site director of Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC, commented: “I am very proud of the achievements of our IVOL operating team, who have safely achieved commercial operations and plant has already achieved an operating rate of over 80%.

Alastair Port, president of Indorama Integrated Oxides and Derivatives, commented: “I am very delighted with the start-up of our gas cracker and are thankful to my colleagues who worked relentlessly. This has been possible with tremendous support and partnership with local authorities and communities.”

Dilip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of PET and Integrated Oxides and Derivatives of Indorama Ventures, said: “This is a significant milestone for IVL and strategic step forward in expanding our North American portfolio and footprint. The new plant is very strategic to the continual growth of IVL’s Integrated Oxides and Derivatives segment, in-line with the company’s strategy. I personally want to thank my colleagues for their tenacious efforts and their safety mindset for the commercial start-up of the cracker in Westlake, LA.”

“We look forward to working with the community of Southwest Louisiana to further enhance the economy, quality of life and ensure it receives the benefits of this investment.”

