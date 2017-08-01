Kuwait-based Al-Kharafi to invest $6.85bn in new petroleum refinery in India

Petrochemicals
News
Kuwait-based Al-Kharafi to invest $6.85bn in new petroleum refinery in India
Published: 9 February 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Kuwait-based Al-Kharafi is likely to invest around $6.85bn to set up a petroleum refinery and petrochemical products facility at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, India, according to a top official.

The investment is one of the several pouring into the Indian state, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Business Standard newspaper.

Al-Kharafi is expected to set up a petroleum refinery in compliance with BS-VI emission norms adhering to the environmental standard, the official said.

"This will bring in economic growth in the southern part of the state similar to that which took place in Jurong Island in Singapore, and Dahej and Jamnagar in Gujarat," Palaniswami said.

Tamil Nadu has seen 59 projects begin commercial operations in a year after the second Global Investors Meet held in Chennai last January, while another 213 are in various stages of development.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Save the date: Leaders in Technology Summit on March 17, 2020
    DoT hands lifeline to India’s beleaguered telcos, offering 2 year deferral of spectrum dues
      Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED100 million investment plan
        Fairmont Ajman appoints executive chef
          Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights names director of finance

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
                  Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
                    Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites