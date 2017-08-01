2019 RPME Power 50: Huda Al-Ghoson, executive director, human resources, Saudi Aramco

2019 RPME Power 50: Huda Al-Ghoson, executive director, human resources, Saudi Aramco
Published: 1 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Huda Al-Ghoson retains her 42nd rank in this year’s Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East ‘Power 50’. Huda is the first woman in Saudi Aramco’s history to be appointed to a permanent executive role. As the head of human resources, she is responsible for more than 66,000 employees from 80 different nationalities. Huda joined the company in 1981 and moved up the ranks to become executive director in 2012. With gender diversification seen as crucial for the future of the region’s industry and the great potential of harnessing female talent being increasingly recognised, Saudi Aramco has made great strides in training and encouraging more female engineers to get involved in what is considered a male dominated sector.

