TechnipFMC wins contract for a new naphtha complex in Greece

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) services contract for the construction of a new naphtha complex for Motor Oil Hellas’ Corinth Refinery in Greece.

This new naphtha complex will have a capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and consist of three new process units: a naphtha hydrotreater unit, a platforming unit and an isomerisation unit.

Upon completion, the complex will allow Motor Oil Hellas Refinery to increase its production of Euro 5 gasoline, aligned with its strategy to increase the production of clean fuels. The project also includes upgrading the existing utilities and offsite units to meet the requirements of the new complex.

This award follows the successful execution of TechnipFMC’s FEED (front-end engineering design) for the same complex.

With this project, TechnipFMC strengthens its expertise in the delivery of complex projects and its leadership within the European downstream market.

Catherine MacGregor, president of TechnipFMC’s onshore/offshore business, commented: “This project also illustrates the strong historical relationship between TechnipFMC and Motor Oil Hellas over the past 45 years.”

TechnipFMC considers a significant contract as one between $75mn and $250mn.