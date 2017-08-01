TechnipFMC wins contract for a new naphtha complex in Greece

Petrochemicals
News
TechnipFMC wins contract for a new naphtha complex in Greece
Published: 12 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) services contract for the construction of a new naphtha complex for Motor Oil Hellas’ Corinth Refinery in Greece.

This new naphtha complex will have a capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and consist of three new process units: a naphtha hydrotreater unit, a platforming unit and an isomerisation unit.

Upon completion, the complex will allow Motor Oil Hellas Refinery to increase its production of Euro 5 gasoline, aligned with its strategy to increase the production of clean fuels. The project also includes upgrading the existing utilities and offsite units to meet the requirements of the new complex.

This award follows the successful execution of TechnipFMC’s FEED (front-end engineering design) for the same complex.

Catherine MacGregor, president of TechnipFMC’s onshore/offshore business, commented: “With this project, TechnipFMC strengthens its expertise in the delivery of complex projects and its leadership within the European downstream market. This project also illustrates the strong historical relationship between TechnipFMC and Motor Oil Hellas over the past 45 years.”

TechnipFMC considers a significant contract as one between $75mn and $250mn.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Women in Hospitality: 13 - Tea Ross
    Etihad unveils EasyJet as first NDC partner as it eyes more airlines
      BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production
        VIDEO: FAA investigates Delta jet's fuel dump over school during emergency landing
          Global trailer terminal tractor market likely to surpass US$650 million by 2027

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
              Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                    In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020