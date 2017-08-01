Borouge establishes a marketing company in Egypt

Borouge announced the establishment of a new marketing company in Cairo. The establishment of Borouge’s new marketing company in Egypt is in line with its growth strategy and commitment to meet the requirements of customers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reflecting its strong business relationship with customers in this fast-growing market. It comes as a result of a long history of collaboration between Borouge and its loyal Egyptian customers for the past two decades.

“Opening a marketing company for Borouge in Egypt, the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East outside Abu Dhabi, is a necessary step to ensure a better understanding of our customers’ needs and opening a regular dialogue on how we can better help them improve their businesses and products,” said Wim Roels, CEO of Borouge Pte Ltd.

Borouge’s first shipment of products reached Egypt in 2002, setting strong foundations for a long-term relationship with an increasing number of customers in the MENA region.

The investments Borouge is making through its new marketing company in Egypt will enable the company to strengthen its capability to support its customers’ business growth today and tomorrow.

Borouge will further enhance its strategic partnerships in the MENA region where customers can directly benefit from the company’s newly developed and differentiated plastics solutions as well as the technical services it provides to create value that enhances the product competitiveness.