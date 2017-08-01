Alfa Laval wins $13.21mn energy efficiency order for a petrochemical plant

Alfa Laval has won an order to supply Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers to a petrochemical plant in China.

The order has a value of approximately $13.21mn of which $6.87mn was booked late December 2019, and the remaining $6.34mn in January, in the welded heat exchanger unit of the energy division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2020.

The order comprises compact heat exchangers for energy recovery in the petrochemical process, which converts mixed xylenes into more valuable high-purity paraxylene, a product utilised in the chain of manufacturing of synthetic fibres.

“Our Alfa Laval Packinox heat exchangers are highly energy-efficient and play a vital role in recovering and reusing energy. They contribute to huge energy savings and reduced emissions, which make them a good solution for both our customers and the environment,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, president of the energy division, Alfa Laval.